State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 33,195 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 2,769,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.