State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,500 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 52,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

