State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 44,742 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,742 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,405.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 103,181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $113.64 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

