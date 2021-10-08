State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 80,253 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,253 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

DGX stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

