Status (SNT) Reaches Market Cap of $349.02 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Status has a total market capitalization of $349.02 million and approximately $31.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00227597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.