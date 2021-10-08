Stealth (XST) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00027268 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019354 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

