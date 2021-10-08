Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share of $4.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.98. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 870.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

