Steem Dollars Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $8.12 or 0.00014873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $74.39 million and approximately $35.43 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 9,164,884 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

