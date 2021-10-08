Stellar Trading 14.7% Higher This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.15 billion and $724.33 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00080279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00113195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00144016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00092615 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,740 coins and its circulating supply is 23,830,801,112 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

