stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00147588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00091440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,148.50 or 0.99800610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.87 or 0.06363961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

