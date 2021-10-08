stETH Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.30 or 0.99650974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.20 or 0.06371161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.