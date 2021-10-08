Steve Aselage Sells 60,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 859,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,956,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.