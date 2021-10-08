Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $138.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 216.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 14.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

