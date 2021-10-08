Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $130.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

NYSE OSK traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

