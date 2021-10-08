STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.40

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.40 ($39.29) and traded as high as €36.58 ($43.03). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €36.31 ($42.72), with a volume of 2,039,067 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.04 ($47.11).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

