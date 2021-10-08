Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 8th (AACAY, ALLO, AMIGY, ATEYY, CABO, CAG, CHTR, CLLS, DETNF, FAST)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 8th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $71.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $2,100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2,400.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $665.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $848.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $370.00.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a sell rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $169.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

