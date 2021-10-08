Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 8th (ANTO, ASC, CNE, ENQ, FUTR, GLEN, INF, ITV, PSON, REL)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 8th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 660 ($8.62). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.