Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 8th (ANTO, ASC, CNE, ENQ, FUTR, GLEN, INF, ITV, PSON, REL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 8th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 39 ($0.51). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 660 ($8.62). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 200 ($2.61). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

