Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 8th (ARL, BC8, BNP, CWC, DAI, DEC, DHER, DPW, G24, HFG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 8th:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €32.30 ($38.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €164.00 ($192.94) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.90 ($78.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €82.50 ($97.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

