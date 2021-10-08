Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 8th (AIAPF, DDAIF, ENQUF, EXPGY, HRL, IPCFF, LXP, NTRS, OTLY, PCRFY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, October 8th:

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $247.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $234.00.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leadership position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The Satellite Services segment of the company is progressing well, thanks to improving in-flight connectivity service revenues with growth in fixed broadband business resulting from higher bandwidth service plans. The company remains focused on the launch of ViaSat-3 global constellation. Strength in the ground antenna systems business, along with higher earth imaging and observation bandwidth demands, is likely to boost ground infrastructure products and services. It is eyeing opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary wing aircraft, as it is a large addressable market. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics and global coverage. However, stiff competition and integration risks related to acquisitions are major concerns.”

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

