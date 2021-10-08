Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,236 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 786% compared to the typical volume of 704 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yellow by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,559. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.18. Yellow has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

