Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 22,803 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 740% compared to the average volume of 2,714 call options.

GSM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 52,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,354. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.01. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,111,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

