StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for 2.3% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.21% of StoneX Group worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 148.0% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,493,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

SNEX stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

