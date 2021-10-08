Stratis Trading Up 19.7% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $325.37 million and $88.09 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000784 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019353 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 136,160,630 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

