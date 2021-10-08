Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,745.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. 13,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. Straumann has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $106.46.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

