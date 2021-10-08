Strike Price Hits $61.54 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $61.54 or 0.00113465 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $183.95 million and approximately $35.26 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00061661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00143025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,062.16 or 0.99675052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.17 or 0.06462532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,989,029 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.