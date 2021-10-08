Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €84.07 ($98.91).

SAX has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €71.55 ($84.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.53 and a 200-day moving average of €68.78. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 61.57. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.