StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 53.5% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 45.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. StrongHands has a market cap of $562,342.85 and $3,386.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,769,725,031 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,530,677 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

