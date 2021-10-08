Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $265.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

