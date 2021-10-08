Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.99% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $253,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,428 shares of company stock worth $1,643,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

