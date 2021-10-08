Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.64

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.64 and traded as low as $8.94. Subaru shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 46,061 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Subaru alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Subaru had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.