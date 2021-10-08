Sun (New) (SUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.50 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $146.45 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061583 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

