SUN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00141881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,544.11 or 1.00065225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.04 or 0.06507300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

