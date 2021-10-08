Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.26

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $5.71. Sunworks shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 809,814 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 2,147.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.