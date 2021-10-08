Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) Trading Up 2.5%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,312,583 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.