SureRemit (RMT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,069.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.88 million and $9,069.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00146230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,128.19 or 1.00356170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.62 or 0.06382782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

