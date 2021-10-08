sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.28 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $175.60 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00229713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00101925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011978 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 175,076,337 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

