Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.99% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 155.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

EQL stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $104.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89.

