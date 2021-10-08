Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 556.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 203,603 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Covanta worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 168,704 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Covanta by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Covanta by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVA. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

