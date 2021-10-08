Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $4.09 Million in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Mister Car Wash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

MCW opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

