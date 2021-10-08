SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Raised by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,206 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.29% of SVB Financial Group worth $90,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $664.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,743. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $263.34 and a 12 month high of $679.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.