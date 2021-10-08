SVB Leerink Raises Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $45.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. Merus has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

