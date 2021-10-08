SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.5% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. 952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,761. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

