SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after buying an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,374,000 after buying an additional 109,008 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.75. 14,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,409. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.80 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

