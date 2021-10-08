Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Cap of $373,095.19

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $373,095.19 and $808.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00091676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,246.79 or 1.00294814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.61 or 0.06536528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,114,592 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

