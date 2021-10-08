Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0610 on Top Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Swingby has a total market cap of $15.74 million and $631,875.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00062095 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,103,813 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.