Swipe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $162.85 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004649 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $475.51 million and $162.85 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00234465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00103177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00012094 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.