Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SZLMY opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. Swiss Life has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

