SWYFT Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $20,963.83 and $2,316.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00227149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.