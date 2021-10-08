Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €118.13 ($138.98).

SY1 has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

FRA SY1 opened at €113.55 ($133.59) on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €120.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

