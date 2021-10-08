SYNC Network Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $25,282.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00349219 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,762,984 coins and its circulating supply is 120,774,450 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

